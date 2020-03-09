TROY — Charles E. "Chuck" Myers, age 90, of Troy, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born October 5, 1929 in Troy to the late Ohmer C. & Mary Elizabeth (McCurdy) Myers; a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1949; raised Jersey cattle for over 75 years; a member of several clubs, including the American Jersey Cattle Club, Ohio Jersey Breeders where he was a member for 50 years, served as a Director & selected cattle for the Breeders Sale, District #9 Jersey Breeders, Cove Springs Grange, Concord Grange, Pamona Grange & Miami County Farm Bureau; worked with 4-H, showing & judging cattle at County Fairs, District, State, National & International Shows; recipient of many awards, including the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame in 1991, Woodrow Nunamaker Memorial Trophy, Ohio Jersey Breeders Outstanding Herdsman Award in 2009 & the Distinguished Service Award in 2005, Max Gordon Recognition Award in 2005 at the All American Jersey Show in Louisville, KY which states "Charles Myers exemplifies the principles of good sportsmanship, ethical behavior in & out of the show arena, promotion of the Jersey cow, ability & professionalism, as voted by his peers."; & was very active with his children & grandchildren's 4-H projects at different levels over many years.

Preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; & wife of 40 years, Marie Catherine (Roeth) Myers in 1994.

Chuck is survived by his son, Tom (Alice) Myers of Troy; 3 daughters, Tawni (Dan) Batdorf of Covington, Tammie (Mike) Havenar of Piqua & Tina (David) Stradling of Troy; 12 grandchildren, Scott (Bridget) Batdorf, Steve (Carla) Batdorf, Monica (Curt) Goubeaux, Zach (Janell) Havenar, Abby (Jarrod) Howell, Ryan (Hannah) Havenar, Brent (Shelby) Myers, Emily (Mark) Gibson, Logan (Samantha) Myers, Blake Stradling, Brooke Stradling, & Brandon Stradling; 18 great grandchildren, Melanie, Clayton, Isabella, Madelyn, Lydia, Trenton, Emma, Karrisa, Jonny, Austin, Dylan, Zoey, Addison, Blaine, Brantley, Charlotte "Charlie," Amelia "Mia" & Lane; and many friends.

Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10:30am at Piqua Nazarene Church, 400 S. Sunset Drive with Pastor Steve Spoon officiating. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Visitation will be held Thursday 5-8pm at the church.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

