FLETCHER — Charles E. "Chuck" Rue, age 72, of Fletcher, OH, passed away at 12:30 PM on Saturday October 19, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH.

He was born November 30, 1946 in Champaign County to the late Marcellus and Gladys (Beatty) Rue.

He married Lois A. Long on July 16, 1973 in Lena, OH. She survives.

Chuck is also survived by 4 children: Mel Rue, Clearwater Beach, Fla, Robin Phillis, New Carlisle, OH, Marc and Lynn Rue, Jackson Center, OH and April and Rod Brown, Covington, OH; one sister and brother-in-law: Marlene and Jerry Snyder, Troy, OH, two brothers and sisters-in-law: Kermit and Suzi Rue, Troy, OH, Larry and Myrna Rue, Versailles, OH; seven grandchildren: Dustin and Sarah Rue, John Rue, Meranda and Jesse Criswell, Casey Phillis, Jake Phillis, Tyler Brown and Ryan Brown; three great-grandchildren: Avery Rue, Carly Rue and Roselyn Criswell. In February 2020 Chuck and Lois are expecting a great-grandson: Charles Arville Criswell. He was preceded in death by one sister: Vaudra Rue.

Chuck worked for Ulbrich's in Piqua for 28 years. He then worked for U.S. Aero Team in Beavercreek, OH and then began working for Nitto in Piqua for seven years. Chuck proudly served his Country in the United States Army in the Battery C 1st Battalion during Vietnam. He was a member of Jackson Center American Legion Post Scherer #493. Chuck enjoyed being outside and woodworking. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Chuck was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Bengals fan.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday Oct. 24, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Chaplain Ron Leininger officiating. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, OH. With full military honors presented by the Jackson Center American Legion Post Scherer #493. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.

