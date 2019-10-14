TROY — Reverend Charles W. Caserta, age 91 of Troy, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

He was born on September 7, 1928 in Piqua, Ohio to the late, Carmelo "Charles" and Nunziatina "Nancy" (Cipriano) Caserta.

He did his preparatory studies at St. Gregory Seminary and studied theology at Mount St. Mary's Seminary of the West. He was ordained on May 29, 1954 at St. Monica Cathedral, Cincinnati by Archbishop Karl J. Alter.

Father Caserta received his first assignment on June 17, 1954 as Assistant at St. Agnes Parish, Bond Hill (Cincinnati). He was appointed Assistant of St.Patrick Parish, Northside (Cincinnati) on June 16, 1955, followed by appointments as Assistant to Sacred Heart Parish, Dayton on September 27, 1957 and St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish, Bridgetown (Cincinnati) on April 29, 1958. On August 29, 1963, he was appointed Assistant at Holy Angels Parish, Sidney and part-time teacher at Holy Angels Catholic High School. On March 12, 1964, he was appointed Youth Director of the Sidney Deanery. On June 17, 1964, Father Caserta was appointed Assistant at St. Antoninus Parish, Cincinnati and counselor at La Salle High School. On September 4, 1968, he was appointed Assistant of St. Catharine of Siena Parish, Cincinnati, then appointed Administrator on June 17, 1971, followed by a re-appointment as Assistant on April 27, 1972. On June 15, 1972, Father Caserta was appointed Assistant of St. Helen Parish, Dayton. He was appointed Chaplain of the Dayton Serra Club on March 9, 1973 while continuing at St. Helen Parish. He was appointed Pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Dayton on June 20, 1973. On October 8, 1979, he was appointed Pastor of Transfiguration Parish, West Milton and remained pastor until he retired from active ministry on June 15, 1994.

He is survived by his sister: Amelia Caserta-Gillis of Piqua, brother: William Caserta of Piqua, sister-in-law: Barbara Caserta of Piqua, numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: C. Anthony, Vincent, Bert, Joseph, Thomas and Rev. Fr. Angelo C. Caserta, sisters: Eleanor Johnston, Rose Tyler and Virginia Marsili.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Cypress Pointe and Kindred Hospice for the wonderful care given to Fr. Charles Caserta.

Reception of the Body will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Boniface Church Catholic Church ( 310 South Downing St., Piqua) with Rev. Steven L. Shoup as celebrant. Visitation will follow on Tuesday, from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with the Most Reverend Joseph R. Binzer serving as celebrant and Rev. Eric A. Bowman, and Rev. Daniel P. Hunt concelebrating. Interment will follow the Mass at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua.

Per Fr. Caserta's wishes, people are not to send flowers, but if so desire may donate to the Bethany Center (P.O. Box 224, Piqua, OH 45356).

The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements.

