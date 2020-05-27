MINATER — Charles W. Mertz, age 91, died peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Heritage Center, Minster. He was born January 13, 1929 in St. Patrick, Ohio, son of John F. Mertz and Katherine (Behr) Mertz. He married Alma (Schulze) Mertz on May 10, 1951. She preceded him in death July 26, 2011. Surviving are sons; Norbert (Debbie) Mertz of Sidney, Gerald (Connie) Mertz of Piqua, Kenneth (Barb) Mertz of Celina, Ronald (Deb) Mertz of Oklahoma, Victor (Karen) Mertz of Sidney, Leon (Susan) Mertz of Minster, daughter Rebecca (Dan) Roznowski of Wapakoneta. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, brothers; Bernard (Rosie) Mertz of Cridersville, Ohio, Patrick (Kim) Mertz of Seattle, WA., and a sister, Adiline Mertz of Dayton, Ohio . Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Alma, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, one grandchild, one great grandchild, brothers; Robert and Thomas Mertz, sisters; Theresa Filey and Margaret Quinter. Charles and Alma attended Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He worked for W R Joslin & Sons and also L & B Farms (Norris Davidson) where he drove tractors and milked a lot of cows in his day. Family and friends may visit on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Gardens in Covington, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and/or the American Cancer Society in Charles' memory. On line memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.