TIPP CITY — Waggoner, Charles age 85 of Tipp City, OH passed away at his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born June 4, 1934 in Greenville, OH. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Sandra and second wife, Connie. Charles is survived by very dear friends, Jo Hopper, Greg (Charity) Hopper and John (Michelle) Green all of Troy, OH and Phillip Watson of Pleasant Hill, OH.

Charles was retired from TWA where he worked as a part of the ground crew; he also worked for Dave Arbogast Auto. He was a member of the Community Bible Church, TWA Reunion Club, Masonic Lodge, Tipp City Senior Citizens and the Civitan Club, Greenville, OH.

Funeral services 2:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371; Pastor Jeff Seekins officitating. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Garden, Vandalia, OH. Visitation 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Charles to Community Bible Church 1427 W. Main St.

Tipp City, OH 45371 or Tipp City Senior Citizens 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City, OH 45371.