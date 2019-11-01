PLEASANY HILL — Cheryl Ann Edington, 65 of Pleasant Hill, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Troy, Ohio.

Cheryl was born on February 18, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio to Lewis and Carolyn (Swab) Gatzulis who preceded her in death.

Cheryl leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 13 years, Mick Edington, 4 children Eric (Kenita) Case, Angela Gillaspie, Taylor Edington, Sydney Edington, sister Bev (Jim) Bayes, brother Ron Gatzulis. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren Isaiah, Lucas, Immanuel and Annaleese, special niece, Natalie (Mike) Tomasso and great-nephews Max and Spencer. Many friends and extended family and her Trotwood City School and Meijer families. Her 3 beloved cats, Lilo, Stitch, Bruiser.

Cheryl was a paraprofessional educator in the Trotwood City Schools for 19 years, she had retired from Meijer Stores after 20 years.

She was a 1972 graduate of Trotwood Madison High School.

Cheri loved our Lord and Savior first and it showed through her love of aiding special needs children. Her family and friends were the second most important things to her. She had a special way of loving people that was pure and true, without condition or judgment. She loved visiting her children Eric (Kenita) and her 3 grandsons Isaiah, Lucas and Immanuel; Angela and her granddaughter Annaleese. It was something she looked forward to most. She loved the beach, mountains, chatting on the phone with family and friends, sitting on her patio, gardening, and people in general. She loved life!

There will be a Celebration of Cheryl's life at Newcomer, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Pastor Trina Collier presiding.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pink Ribbon Girls (www.pinkribbongirls.org/donate, the Dayton Ohio Region).