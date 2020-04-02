PIQUA — Cheryl Wells, age 72, of Piqua, died at 4:19 PM on Friday March 27, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Piqua, OH on April 23, 1947 to the late William D. and Charlotte M. (Olden) Wells.

Cheryl is survived by one son: Monty Wells, Cincinnati, OH; two daughters and a son-in-law: Bridget and William Witten, Piqua, OH and Marcia Cook, Dayton, OH; three brothers: Anthony Wells, Piqua, OH, Bruce Wells, Troy, OH and Mark Thomas, Indianapolis, IN; five sisters: Tonie Warner, GA, Willa Mae Wells, Piqua, OH, Victoria Sullivan, MD, Tanya Meech, Columbus, OH and Diane Wells, West Milton, OH; a special aunt Glenzetta Reaves, Piqua, OH; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Peggy Lee and Constance Hall and one brother: Morrison Wells.

Cheryl worked at Piqua Manor Nursing Home as a nurses' aid for 20 years. She was a member of Transformed Life Church in Piqua. Cheryl was a faithful choir member at the church. She liked to play Bingo and go to the casino. Cheryl especially loved watching her grandchildren play sports.

A private service will be held at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Elder Brian Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The Family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 PM on Monday April 6, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Transformed Life Church 421 Wood St. P.O. Box 628, Piqua, OH. 45356.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.