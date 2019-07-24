TROY — Christopher Stephen Lundy, age 63, of Troy, OH passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 22, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident.

Chris was born on October 4, 1955 in Lubbock, TX to the late James Palmer Lundy and Evelyn Marcella (Swartz) Lundy.

Chris is survived by his wife: Joan (Lowry) Lundy; son: Ryan Thompson; grandchildren: Jack and Chloe Thompson; sister: Mary Hill and extended family, friends and co-workers. In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by son: Joshua T. "Fergie" Ferguson; brother: Pat Lundy and sister: Katie Roberts.

Chris was formerly employed with Hobart Manufacturing Company and currently employed with Detmer and Sons Inc. In the past, he enjoyed sailing, scuba diving and spelunking.

Services will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.