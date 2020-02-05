ST. PARIS — Claire M. (Clark) Kaster, age 37, of St. Paris, passed away on February 5, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on August 18, 1982 in Albany, GA to Debra E. (Buttner) Clark of Satham, GA and the late David E. Clark. On April 19, 2002 she married Dustin R. Kaster and he survives.

In addition to her husband and mother, Claire is survived by four children: Noah, Aidan, Jacob and Tyler Kaster; four siblings: Scott (Renee) Clark of Auburn, AL, Noel Clark of GA, Jennifer Clark of Winder, GA and Patrick Clark of Austin, TX; and two grandchildren: Grace-Lynn and Colton.

In addition to her father, Claire was preceded in death by one brother: David E. Clark, Jr.

Claire enjoyed family and cooking. She had worked in sales.

Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Friends may call from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 US-36, Urbana, OH 43078.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.