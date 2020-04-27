FLETCHER — Clarence H. "Cubby" Bair, age 96, of Fletcher passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Troy Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.

Born on December 18, 1923, in Fletcher, OH he was a son of the late Edmund and Grace (Kiser) Bair.

Cubby is survived by his three children and two step children: Todd (Wendy) Bair of Fletcher, Ted (Amy) Bair of Springfield, Micki (Randy) Brelsford of Piqua, Keith (Diana) Niswonger of Fletcher and Loretta Dankworth of Fletcher. He is also survived by eighteen grandchildren: Liza and Natalie Bair, Jeffery, Sami and Ali Bair, Randy Jr. and Russell Brelsford, Tony Bair, Veto Bair, Michael Bair, Kelly Bair, Ricky Bair, Vincent Bair, Janette Bair and Scott Bair, Pam Littlejohn, Mindy Harmon, Eric Niswonger, and several great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Eileen, a brother Bob, a sister Mary Crottinger, sons Nicholas and Richard Bair, and a step son-in-law, Terry Dankworth.

Cubby served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a paratrooper with the 17th Airborn Division and the 82nd Airborn Division. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge, Operation Varsity, and the Battle of Central Europe, and received a purple heart. He was also a member of the VFW.

Cubby attended the Fletcher United Methodist Church.

He retired from Associated Truck Line of Dayton where he was a member of the Teamsters.

Graveside military services will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Fletcher Cemetery. Pastor Jon Keller will officate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum Fund, 107 W. Main Street, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.