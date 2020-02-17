TROY — Claudia "Sue" (Granny) Perkins, 82, of Troy, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Troy Care & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 26, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio, to Robert E. "Ed" and Florence A. (Browning) Crain.

Sue graduated from Troy High School in 1955. She worked in just about every restaurant in the area, as a cook, hostess, waitress, whatever was needed. This is where she became widely known as "Granny". She became "Granny" to many people she worked with and waited on.

Sue enjoyed reading poetry, cooking, collecting recipe books and working with children. She volunteered with St. Patrick's Before/After school program and Partners in Hope, as well as taking care of the kitchen at Living Word Fellowship where she was a member.

Sue is survived by her two sons, Nicholas (Rebecca) Karnehm of Troy and Scott (Tammy) Karnehm of Piqua; four grandchildren: Aaron (Kathy) Smith of Illinois, Scott (Denise) Clemons of Illinois, Rachel and Nicolas Karnehm of Piqua; many great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; one niece and three nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents: Florence and Robert "Ed" Crain; her brother: Jim Crain, and his wife, Eunice "Cricket" of Iron River, Wisconsin; and granddaughter: Lucretia (Smith) Hargrave of Greenville, Ohio.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, 555 N. Market Street, Troy with Pastor Jill Patel officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Drive, Tipp City, Ohio 45371.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

