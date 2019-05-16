BRADFORD — Cleo I. "Lid" Frost, age 101 of Bradford, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Versailles Health Care Center. She was born April 13, 1918 in Covington to the late Grover & Elsie Mae (Musselman) Smith; attended school in Covington; retired from General Films, Covington with 25 years of service; past member of the VFW, Post No. 4235, Covington; clerked auctions for many years and loved to work at and play BINGO.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Frost; sister, Claira Mae "Fritz" Weaver; & brother, Russel Grover "Socks" Smith.

Cleo is survived by her son, Larry Steven (Sherry) Frost of TX; 2 daughters, Linda (Thomas) Moore & Cindi (Steve) Hocker, both of Bradford; 5 grandchildren, Cara Smith of Bradford, Connie (Rob) Shoenfelt of Sidney, Michael (Jennifer) Moore of Bradford, Jess (Stacy) Hocker of Bradford, Russell (Jamie) Hocker of Bradford; 2 step grandchildren, Rod Adams & Nicky Littman of TX; nine great grandchildren, Joseph Bishop, Cassie Bishop, Amy Smith, Kelly Moore, Jackson Moore, Ryan Hocker, Mackenzie Hocker, Taven Leach & Chloe Hocker; & other relatives & friends.

Graveside Services to be held Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation to be held 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW, Post No. 4235, Covington. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.