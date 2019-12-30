ST. PARIS — Cleo K. King, age 92, of St. Paris, OH passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Caldwell House in Troy, OH.

She was born on November 21, 1927 in Shelby County, OH to the late Herbert C. and Martha J. (Murphey) Bell.

Cleo was married to the late Philip J. King for 67 years and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2016.

Cleo is Survived by daughters: Cynthia King of Raleigh, NC and Linda (Ronald) Rogers of Richwood, OH; sons: Daniel (Susan) King of Piqua and Ronald (Sharrie) King of Troy. Eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers.

Cleo was an active member of the Casstown United Methodist Church.

She was a 1945 graduate of Pemberton High School in Pemberton, OH.

Cleo was a member of Homemakers Club, Quilting Club and was a 4H leader. She retired from BF Goodrich in Troy. Cleo enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting. She was an avid reader.

Services will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Interment will follow in the Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM-2:00PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paris Library, 127 East Main Street, St. Paris, OH 43072.

