TROY — Colleen "Cookie" Lutz, age 67, of Troy, OH passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Troy Hospital. She was born on November 4, 1952 in Troy, OH to the late John C. and Peggy Ann (Strome) Hennessey. She married Fredric J. Lutz and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2005. Colleen is survived by two children: Sara Catherine (James) Poland of Troy, OH and John (Angela) Lutz of Troy, OH; one sister: Joanne Hennessey (Ron) Vasquez of Santa Barbara, CA; five grandchildren: Cassidy, Riley and Shelby Poland and John Jr. and Samantha Lutz; nephew: Kevin Vasquez and special friend: Alex Lane. Colleen was a 1971 graduate of Troy High School. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family and grandkids. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Colleen to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.