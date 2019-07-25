COVINGTON — Connie E. Cozatt, age 73 of Covington, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Covington Care Center, Covington.

She was born in Troy, Ohio on October 19, 1945 the daughter of Roy E. & Bessie (Vore) Ingle.

She is survived by her nephews Richard Lee Draving Jr. and Tracy Allen (Sarah) Draving; niece Misty Draving and great nieces Kelsi and Sara Draving.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years Ora W. Cozatt on March 7, 2019 and her sister Barbara Draving.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City.

