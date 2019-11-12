TROY — Cynthia G. Roark, age 81, of Troy, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Medical Center's Hospice Inpatient Unit.

She was born on September 30, 1938, in Connersville, Indiana, to her parents, Jesse Benjamin and Edith Pearl (Kemper) Henry.

Cynthia graduated from Connersville High School in 1956 and from Miami Jacobs College in Dayton.

She retired from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio in Dayton, where she proudly served as the assistant to Judge Thomas Waldron. Cynthia was a member of the West Milton United Church of Christ for many years, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School, participating in Women's Fellowship, serving on the Board of World Ministries, and being a deacon of the church.

Cynthia enjoyed cooking and baking, crocheting, and camping at Arrowhead Campground.

She cherished the time she spent with her family, and was loved by her friends for her compassionate heart for others.

Cynthia will be missed by her husband of 25 years, Albert N. Roark; her daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry Louthan Sowry (Scott) of Troy, OH, Leanne Louthan Fleck (Mike) of New Bremen, OH, and Amy Louthan Randolph of Dayton, OH; stepsons and daughter-in-law Gregory Roark (Sarah) and Joseph Roark, both of Denver, CO; grandchildren April Farling Bennett (Jim) of Englewood, OH, Ross Farling (Jessica) of Sunderland, MD, Alexandra Randolph of Dayton, OH, Elizabeth Fleck of Cincinnati, OH, Blake Sowry of Newport, KY, Chase Randolph of Cincinnati, OH, Evan Roark, Nicholas Roark, Aidan Cole, and Mackenzie Roark (all of Denver, CO); great-grandchildren Madison Farling, Mya Farling, Emma Farling, Charles Bennett, and Henry Bennett.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jesse Benjamin Henry, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Memories may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.