PIQUA — Cynthia J. Palsgrove, age 83, of Piqua, passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 at 8:22 AM in her residence.

She was born August 23, 1936 in Bradford, OH to the late William and Loretta (Valentine) Westfall.

On August 27, 1954 in Piqua she married Richard L. Palsgrove. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2001.

Cynthia is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Richard (Rick) L. Palsgrove II, Tipp City, OH, Robert (Rob) and Rose Palsgrove, Piqua, OH, Ronald (Ron) and Stacey Palsgrove, Florida; one daughter and son-in-law: Sherry and Tim Banning, Piqua, OH; one brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Viola Ault, Piqua, OH; 10 grandchildren: Chastity and Gary Young, Andrea and Drake Heeley, Amy and Jason Taylor, David and LeAnn Buchanan, Richard (Ryan) and Natalie Palsgrove III, Tyler and Keshia Palsgrove, Katelyn and Nick Hunt, Addison Palsgrove, Ryder Palsgrove, Finley Palsgrove; 18 great-grandchildren: Cassidi Shelby, Brayden Young, Bryce Young, Blake Heeley, Cale Heeley, Emma Heeley, Finlee Heeley, Oliver Buchanan, Henry Buchanan, Sophia Taylor, Rudy Palsgrove, Grant Heeley, Richard "Ross" Palsgrove VI, George Buchanan, August Palsgrove, Knox Heeley, Louis Buchanan, and Bennett Palsgrove.

She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law: Hazel and Lawrence Sturgeon and one brother: William (Bill) Westfall.

Cynthia graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1954.

She was a member of Bethel Methodist Church in Fletcher, OH.

She was a member of Piqua Lions Club for many years and was the first lady President of the club and she also served as secretary. Cynthia received the "Melvin Jones Fellowship Award" which is the highest possible award from the Lions Club. She was a past member of the Piqua Leisure Club, Piqua Historical Society, Ohio Historical Society. Cynthia was a past member and secretary of Ohio Covered Bridge Association, Northern Ohio Covered Bridge Association. She was also a member of Indiana, Pennsylvania and Oregon Covered Bridge Association. Cynthia was a Domestic Engineer and avid volunteer.

A Celebration of Cynthia's life will be held on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Jim Valekis from Crossroads Hospice officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. A visitation will be from 12:00 noon – 1:30 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lions Eye Bank of West Central Ohio, 3309 Office Park Dr., Dayton, OH 45439 or American Diabetes Association, 10200 Alliance Rd., Cincinnati, OH. 45242.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.