LAURA — Dalbert Leroy Burton, age 43 of Laura, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Sugarcreek Township.

He was born June 2, 1975, in Troy to the late David A. and Peggy J. (Welbaum) Burton. He was raised by Robin Burton of Troy. He married Angel Haller March 18, 1995, in Troy. She survives.

He is also survived by three children, Cody Burton and fiancé Tiara Goings of Laura, Maverick Burton and girlfriend Megan Pottenger of Laura, and Shandra Burton and boyfriend Cory Gostomsky of Laura; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Shawn Freeman, Conover, Kim and Paul Jacobs, Lockington, Miracle and Doug Couchot, Findlay, Ohio; three grandchildren, Savannah Renee Humphrey, Carter Michael Burton, Shane Byron Moore, and one grandson expected in August. He was preceded in death by one brother, Johnnie Burton.

Dalbert enjoyed fishing, camping, going on trips and riding his motorcycle. He cherished his family especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was a heavy equipment operator and dump truck driver for Payne Enterprises in Dayton for eight years.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12, at 1:30 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Rev. Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Family will receive friends Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

