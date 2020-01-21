Troy Daily News

Dale Eugene Whitlow

Obituary
FRANKLIN — Dale Eugene Whitlow, 76, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, January 18, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Cathryn (Cruden) Whitlow.

Survived by his daughters, Denise (Mike) LaBar, Renee (Greg) Kraft; brother Robert (Sandy) Whitlow; sisters Linda (Whitlow) Stevens, Ruth (whitlow) Schaffer and husband Merrideth, Marie (Whitlow) Edmonds; grandchildren Catelyn LaBar and Jennifer Brewer.

He retired from General Motors and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Graveside services will be held 2 PM Monday, January 27, 2020 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Bobbie Predmore officiating.

Contributions may be made to in his memory.

Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel.

Published in Troy Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
