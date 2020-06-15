TROY — Daniel Armit Francis, age 70, passed away on June 12, 2020 at Kettering Hospital in Troy, OH.

His passing was the ending of a true-life Fairy Tale as his bride of 47 years, Marla Jo (Warner) Francis, passed away on June 10, 2020.

Dan was born on July 22, 1949 to the (late) Armit and Velma (Hardman) Francis. Proceeding in death is brother, Darrell Francis and sister, Debbie (Harold) Meyer.

Danny graduated with the Bradford High School Class of 1968 and was drafted into the United States Army where he served in Vietnam with the Company C 3rd Battalion 22nd Infantry. Upon returning to the states, Dan bought a 1970 Chevelle and went on his first date with Marla where they returned 12 hours later.

On April 28, 1973, they married at the Bradford United Methodist Church and resided in Bradford for 47 years. Over the years many deemed their house "The Griswold's" and Dan was "Clark" himself. He would begin decorating around Pumpkin Show to ensure his house was ready by December. Dan would pinpoint where every single decoration would be set and spent hours to ensure all the electricity was "just right" in hopes to give back to the community.

Dan is survived by kids: Heath (Ann Harrison) Francis of Covington, Brigit (Craig) Snider of Arcanum, Jodi (Chris) Michael of Arcanum and fur baby Duece. He was a proud Pappy to Bryton (and soon to be Haley (Patty)) Lear, Triston Francis, Colton Francis, Cristian Snider, Gabby Snider, Katelynne Michael, Danicka "Dani" Michael, CJ Michael and the newest, Noah Michael. Brother, David Francis in Florida, sister, Darlene (Tom) Hill of Gettysburg, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.

Dan worked hard all his life and retired from Covington Schools 8 years ago as part of the Janitorial staff. He liked collecting cookie jars, Coca-Cola memorabilia, going to Bronner's in Frankenmuth MI., and old cars as he was the proud owner of 3 Corviers and his Chevelle. Dan enjoyed camping and spending time with special friends, Edsel and Annie Gregg and Family, as well as Dennis and the late Anna (Hamilton) Hudelson and family.

Funeral Service 2pm on Wednesday at Pleasant View Missionary Church, 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, Greenville with Scott Hobbs and Pastor Sean Martin officiating. Interment with full Military Honors provided by the Veteran Elite Tribute Squad at Oakland Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation 1-2 PM on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to made to Pleasant View Missionary Church. The family asks that everyone wear red, white, and blue and/or pink!

