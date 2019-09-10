MIAMISBURG — Daniel Edwin Wallace, age 70, of Miamisburg, OH passed away suddenly on September 7, 2019.

He was born on January 28, 1949 to Charles and Sheila (O'Keefe) Wallace in Greenfield, OH.

Along with his wife of 48 years, Linda Barhorst Wallace, Dan is survived by his two sons, Christopher (Erin) and Patrick(Kelly); two granddaughters whom he adored, Mackenzie and Avery; sister, Margaret Moffa and brother, Charles Timothy (Margaret); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Sheila Wallace.

For many years Dan owned his own business. In his retirement he discovered a new passion as a supervisor for the University of Dayton event staff, a job which he loved.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH. A funeral Mass will immediately follow the visitation at St. Henry. Cremation will take place at a later date.

Newcomer Centerville Chapel has been entrusted to serve the Wallace family.