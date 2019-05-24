TIPP CITY — Daniel Glenn Buirley, age 67, of Tipp City, OH passed away on May 12, 2019 at the Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born on July 27, 1951 in Troy, OH to the late Glenn and Mildred (Kretzler) Buirley.

Dan is survived by his sister: Kathy Oldham of Troy; and special friend: Anna Woods of Tipp City, who will miss her dear friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Millie Buirley and son: Gordon Scot Buirley.

Dan was a 1969 graduate of Tippecanoe High School. He served his country in the US Army.

A graveside service will take place at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Vandalia, OH.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.