PIQUA — Daryl G. Collins, age 69, of Piqua, passed away at 1:40 P.M. Friday August 16, 2019 in his residence. He was born July 10, 1950 in Troy, OH to the late Laurel M. and Velma H. (Lewis) Collins.

He married Judy D. (Asher) Collins July 10, 1979 in Piqua, OH.

She preceded him in death July 3, 2014.

He is survived by two daughters & son-in-law: Rhonda & Tony Seman, Port Orange, FL, Lora DeBorde, New Lebanon, OH; two brothers & sister-in-law: Giles & Cathi Collins, Eaton, OH, David L. Collins, Troy, OH; two sisters & brother-in-law: Joyce Harrell, Tampa, FL, Janice & Michael Voskuhl, Piqua, OH; one grandchild: Hillary Blosser, Lebanon, OH; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Daryl attended Troy High School. He enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was employed for the City of Piqua Street Department for 22 years.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington, OH. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 9 – 11A.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.