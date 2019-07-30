SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — David A. Robinson, age 65, of Springfield Twp., died Saturday, July 27, at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born in Youngstown, OH on May 31, 1954 to John and Nancy (Schmidt) Robinson.

On August 2, 1985 he married Vicky Henn, she survives him.

He is also survived by his children, Kyle (Alexandra) Robinson and Daniel Robinson; grandchildren, Molly and James Robinson; and many other family and friends.

A memorial open house will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the Princeton Crossing Club House, 9044 Canal Way, West Chester, OH 45069.

Full obituary and condolences www.avancefuneralhome.com.