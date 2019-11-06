TROY — David Kent Grenko, age 68, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on April 15, 1951 to Rita (Cluxton) Grenko of Troy and the late Paul S. Grenko.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by two brothers: Craig (Carol) Grenko of Loveland, OH and Dr. Ronald (Donna) Grenko of Elizabethtown, PA.

David was a 1969 graduate of Troy High School.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 1201 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365 or Miami County Mental Health Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

