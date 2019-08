PIQUA — David L. Sage, age 66, of Piqua, passed away Sunday August 18, 2019 at 5:25 A.M. in his residence.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.