PIQUA — David L. Swarts, 78, of Piqua, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 12, 1941 in Piqua to the late Elery David and Evelyn Lenor (Lovett) Swarts.

He married Barbara D. Heiser November 23, 1963 in Piqua, and she survives.

Other survivors include a son, William (Karen) Swarts of Las Vegas, Nevada; a daughter, Susan (Eric Rollerson) Swarts of Berkeley, California; two grandchildren, Mara Alley Swarts, Eric David Rollerson; two brothers, Tony (Charlotte) Swarts and Elery (Sue) Swarts both of Piqua; and three sisters, Barbara Byrum of Piqua, Sherry (Terry) Smith of Oregon, and Rebecca Guzman of Troy. He was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

Mr. Swarts was a 1959 graduate of Piqua Central High School. After high school he went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1966. After discharge he came back to Ohio. He began a career with Hobart Corporation in Troy; whom he worked for until is retirement in 1997.

A service to honor his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Services are being provided through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County Inc, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

