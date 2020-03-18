CHRISTIANSBURG — David "L.J." Littlejohn, age 63, of Christiansburg passed away at 4:14 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in his residence.

Born on February 12, 1957, L.J. was a son of the late Robert and Joan (Furrow) Littlejohn.

He is survived by two daughters, Brandi and Katie, and a granddaughter Kinley. He is also survived by three sisters, Amy, Lisa, and Roberta. He will be sadly missed by his girlfriend, Mary "Red" Fradl, and many friends who were like family. In addition to his parents a brother, Jerry Littlejohn, preceded him in death. L.J. enjoyed his occupation as a truck driver. He loved working on trucks and hot rods and attending car shows and races.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 19, 2020 in Smith Cemetery, St. Rt. 55, just east of the city limits of Christiansburg. Pastor Jim Fulton will officiate.

