LANCASTER — David Michael Chaney, age 60, of Lancaster, OH, formerly of Piqua, OH, passed away Sunday January 26, 2020 in his residence, surrounded by his family.

David was born in Troy, OH on March 12, 1959 to the late David E. and Margaret (Bubeck) Chaney.

David married the love of his life, Robin Lynn (Potts) Chaney on August 13, 1987 and she survives.

David is also survived by seven children: Jennifer (Jeremy) Deaton of Piqua, OH, Matthew Reynolds of Columbus, OH, Christopher (Raya) Reynolds of Lancaster, OH, Joshua (Danielle) Chaney of Piqua, OH, Jeremy (Tiffany) Chaney of Piqua, OH, Amanda (Travis) Baker of Fletcher, OH, and Kenneth Arnett of Findlay, OH; one sister: Tina (John) Walton of Sevierville, TN; fourteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

David is preceded in death by two brothers: Jeffery D. Chaney and Tony E. Chaney.

David was a car enthusiast. He was a mechanic by profession and he drove demolition derby cars as a hobby.

David was an avid Ohio State and Cincinnati Bengals Fan.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home with Pastor Milton Grover officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-6 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.