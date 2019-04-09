SHREVE, Ohio — David William Schrecengost, 62 years of age, passed away unexpectedly Friday April 5, 2019, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. David was born in Ravenna, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 1957, the son of Bill and Gloria (Miller) Schrecengost.

He was a Streetsboro High School graduate in 1975, and had resided in Shreve, Ohio, the past 13 years, formerly living in Troy, Ohio. He had been employed as an environmental driller all of his life, and the past five years at Cascade Drilling.

David enjoyed gardening, football, baseball, was a gifted woodworker, yet will be remembered mostly for the love he shared with his family and grandchildren, and their love for "Papa."

On May 1, 1982, he married his beloved wife Sherri (Keith) Schrecengost, who survives. He is also survived by his devoted daughters Sarah (Frank) Podojil of Shalersville and Amanda (Daniel) Grump of Troy, Ohio; his cherished parents Bill and Gloria Schrecengost of Streetsboro, Ohio; his dear siblings Jeff (Julie) Schrecengost of Shalersville and Vicki Schrecengost of Kent, Ohio; his loving grandchildren Haley Jane and Frank; and many other loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his brother Steve Schrecengost.

Calling hours will be Thursday April 11, 2019, at the Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service, 4668 Pioneer Trail at the corner of State Route 44, Mantua, OH 44255 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., where his funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Joyce Hoile officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at G.E.Baker Construction, 4817 Maple Grove Road, Shreve, OH 44676.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nick Amster, Inc., 1700 B Old Mansfield Road, Wooster, OH 44691, or online at Nickamster.com.

His video tribute, condolences and memorials may be viewed at www.greenfamilyfuneralhome.com.