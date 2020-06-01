PIQUA — Dean E. Frazier, 74, of Piqua, passed away at 7:33 a.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born June 12, 1945 in Pontiac, Michigan, and adopted by the late Robert and Mildred (Cleaves) Frazier. He married Kris (Stroh) on April 25, 1981, in Sidney, and she survives. Other survivors include a son, Jeff (Emily) Frazier, of Piqua; two daughters, Allison (Chris) Robertson, of Metamora, and Elaine Sharp, of Sidney; four grandchildren, Leah Frazier, Colton, Luke and Jack Robertson; special friends, Dave that he went to breakfast and the monthly gun show at the Shelby County fairgrounds with, Joe and Al for "Joe's Adventure Breakfasts" once a month and dinner and Piqua Football games; his cat kids, Henry, Mopsie and Paisley; and his special granddog, Willie. He was preceded in death by his good friends Ray and "Fuzzy." Dean enjoyed sitting in Ray's garage listening to him playing bluegrass. Mr. Frazier was a Sidney High School graduate, class of 1963. He worked as a Shear Operator for Everyday Manufacturing and retired after 37 1/2 years. Dean was very involved with the Shiloh Sportsman's Club as the Sergeant of Arms, for the weekly Sunday Turkey Shoots, and the fishing derby and dance they hosted for Special Needs families. Dean was a semi-pro football player for the Dayton Colts, and coached for the Sidney Stingers semi-pro team with Bill Bynum and Kelly Waters. A special thanks to Dale and Barb Shoemaker for introducing Kris and Dean, and the rest is history. A graveside service to honor his life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Kris Geise officiating. Arrangements are in care of Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, Lincoln Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, OH 45373, or to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.