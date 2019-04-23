PIQUA — Debbie A. Cantwil, age 66, of Piqua, Ohio passed away at 10:03 a.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in her residence.

Born on October 15, 1952 in Columbus, Ga., Debbie was a daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Tyler) Maloy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Allen Cantwil on June 26, 2017 and her step father, Charles Christian. Debbie is survived by a daughter, Vicki Shoffner of Piqua, and four grandchildren: Lillian, Hunter, and Ian Shoffner, and Dahlia Wead. A sister, Jan Wehrley, a niece Angele Bubeck, and her best friend, Bonnie Mollman all of Piqua also survive Debbie.

Debbie was retired from the Miami County Treasurer's office. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral

services at 12:00 p.m. Reverend Ed Sollenberger of the Lena Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.