TROY — Deborah A. Lee, age 59, of Troy, OH passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on December 30, 1960 in Troy, OH to the late Roger and Barbara J. (Hawn) Argabright.

Deborah is survived by her husband: Ronald Lee; daughters: Aleece Rogers and Ansley Lee; four grandchildren: Liam, Amias, Zuri and Cayden and brothers: Doug Argabright and Dan (Marlene) Argabright.

She was a 1979 graduate of Troy High School. She was a former manager with Kmart for eighteen years. She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing and music. Most importantly was her love for her family.

Services will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, February 28,2020 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with Pastor Sheila Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11-1PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.