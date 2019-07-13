TIPP CITY — Deborah Ann Millhouse, age 71 formerly of Tipp City, OH passed away on June 7, 2019.

She was born in Troy, OH on January 25, 1948 to the late Jesse L. and Jessie M. {Beyl} Bussinger.

Deborah graduated in 1966 from Tippecanoe High School and received a Bachelor's of Science degree from Miami University of Oxford, OH. She worked a career in City Planning for the city of Rochester Hills, Livingston Co. and Wade-Trim Associates, Inc., of Taylor MI. Deborah had a passion for sports.

She was survived by Cousins; Thomas Beyl, James Seigle, Rebecca Suerdieck, Kathleen Groth, Barbara Ann Beyl all of Ohio and Cousin Jeffrey Bowman of Florida.

Visitation 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home.

Memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home; Pastor Jeff Glawe officiating.

Contributions to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund may be made in loving memory of Deborah.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com