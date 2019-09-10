COVINGTON — Deborah S. Davis, 67 of Covington, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 16, 1951 in Piqua to the late Jack S. and Dorothy (Campbell) Spradlin Sr. She married James E. Davis November 7, 1971 in Piqua, and he survives.

Other survivors include four children, James M. (Michelle) Davis of Clayton, Daniel N. (Kathy) Davis of Piqua, Melinda S. (Jason) Jacobs of Harker Heights, Texas, Tammy (Shawn) Lewis of Piqua; five grandchildren, Courtney, Cole, Stephanie, Gage, Mason, Carter; and a brother, Jack "Steve" (Kathy Graves) Spradlin Jr.

Mrs. Davis was a 1970 graduate of Piqua Central High School and attended the Nursing Program at Urbana College for two years. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker she worked in health care including Piqua Memorial Hospital, Dettmer Hospital, and the Upper Valley Medical Center. She was an active member of the AmVets Auxiliary of Covington. Additionally, she was known for being a wonderful Baker, Cake Decorator and Candy Maker. She enjoyed teaching children's cooking classes. She will be remembered for her kindness, love of family and friendship to many.

A time to honor her life with visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested the AmVets Post # 66, 10010 State Route 185, Covington, OH 45318 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.