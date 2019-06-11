COVINGTON — Debra Ann Staudt, age 68 of Covington, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home.

Debra was born in Piqua on May 23, 1951 to Jerry & Ann (Levering) Wight; a graduate of Houston High School, Class of 1969; retired from NK Parts, Sidney with 17 years of service; a member of the Covington Eagles Aerie No. 3998; a member of the VFW Post No. 4235, Ladies Auxiliary, Covington; a member of AMVETS Post No. 66, Covington; attended House On The Rock Church, Piqua; and loved spending time with her grandkids.

Preceded in death by her father. Debra is survived by her mother, Ann Wight of Covington; two sons and daughter-in-law, Jack and Melissa Staudt of Covington, Jason Staudt of Covington; four grandchildren, Katelyn Staudt, Dylan Staudt, Crile Staudt and Bryce Staudt; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry & Betsy Wight of Texas; two sisters and brother-in-law, Becky & Rick Bubeck of Covington and Jan Wight of Covington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service 7 p.m. Friday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastor Phil Elmore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. Friday until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com. A special thanks to Rhonda Dunlevy for her care and support.