TROY — Debra Sue "Debi" Paxson, age 62, ofTroy, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on August 3, 1957 in Troy to John T. Leonhard, of St. Paris and the late JoAnn (Taylor) Leonhard.

In addition to her father, Debi is survived by two children: Brittany (John) Willis of Tipp City and Brandon (Jeannie) Paxson of Denver, CO; five grandchildren: Kolton Willis, Kaiden Willis, Cohen Willis, Bella Paxson and Brenna Paxson; and two sisters: Lori Putman of Powell and Marci (Kevin) Jarrett of Newark.

Debi was a 1975 graduate of Graham High School. She was a member of Covenant Lutheran Church in St. Paris.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Covenant Lutheran Church, 103 South Church Street, St. Paris, OH, with Rev. Dale Schaefer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris, OH. Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Stroke-A Division of the : 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.