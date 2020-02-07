TROY — Della (Sissie) Yvonne Brewer (Clemons) of Troy, OH, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents: Marion and Emma Gee; and Charles Clemons, the father to her daughters.

Surviving are her daughters: Christie (Dan) Bebo and Alicia Lake (Josh Schutz); three grandchildren: Christian Kellogg, Carson Schutz, and Katherine Bebo; and siblings: Diana (Terry) Petty, Buddy (Cyndi) Gee, and Mary (Kenny Ray) Coulter.

Della was born on November 14, 1957 and worked for Conagra Foods for 20 years and was looking forward to retiring. Some of her favorite pastimes included going to casinos, traveling with her daughters, and spending time with family and friends. Della loved her grandchildren very much and it brought her joy to talk about them to anyone that would lend an ear. She was a warm, caring, and loving individual who touched many lives during her much-too-brief time here on Earth.

Services will be at 2:00PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:00PM on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.