Delma I. Ridenour

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH
45344
(937)-845-9477
TROY — Delma I. Ridenour, 92, of Troy, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

She was born July 9, 1927 in Clinton, Tennessee the daughter of the late Ulyesses & Bessie Mae (McMahan) McGhee.

She is survived by her children, Leslie Ridenour, Margaret (Daniel) Mewbourn, Barbara (Timothy) Deaton, daughter-in-law Barbara Ridenour, nine grandchildren, many great & great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis McGhee; sister, Flossie Ferguson; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Ridenour; a sons, David Lee Ridenour, Roy Ridenour; three brothers, Wilburn, Doyle & Bernie McGhee; two sisters Cleta Milton & June Sample.

Visitation will be 10 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, Ohio.

Funeral services will follow at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Casstown Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Troy Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
