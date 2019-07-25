BRADFORD — Delores J. Black, age 90 of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

Delores was born in Bradford on October 23, 1928 to the (late) Offa & Bertha (Millhoff) Thompson; was a graduate of Gettysburg High School; formerly worked at Scot Inn, Piqua, Frisch's Big Boy, Piqua, The Spot, Piqua, Tomato Factory, Bradford; she had a "green thumb" and loved to do canning; she also loved to cook and bake; and loved children.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester L. Black Sr. in 2011; son, Paul Black; grandson, Jesse Black; son-in-law, Kenny Heath; brothers and sisters, Emery Thompson, Joy Thompson, Harvey Thompson, Vernie Hopkins, Cloramae Holsinger, Gladys Painter, Ruth Mills, Margaret Derr, Opal Schneider, Mary Byers, & Dorothy Johnson.

Delores is survived by her children, Chester L. Black Jr. of Bradford, Janice Heath of Piqua, Martha Black of Piqua; 12 grandchildren, Kenny Black, April Royster, Carla Brown, Daniel Black, Brian Black, Shania McCawley, Penny Black, Charity Black, Kenny Heath Jr., Melissa Phipps, Shonda Heath, Nicole Heath; 31 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; "adopted daughter", Rhonda Beckley of Bradford; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private Services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

