PIQUA — Delores Juanita Wood, age 90, of Piqua, died at 12:35 AM on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 17, 1928 to the late Joseph and Ruth (Foster) White. On November 24, 1946 in Piqua, Ohio, she married Raymond L. Wood. He preceded her in death in 1981.

Delores is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Joe and Jody Wood, Piqua, Ohio, Thomas and Regina Wood, Piqua, Ohio, and William and Rhonda Wood, Piqua, Ohio; one daughter: Rebecca Apple, Piqua, Ohio; one brother: Carl White, Piqua, Ohio; eight grandchildren: Jeana, Jennifer, Jason, Leah, Janae, Amanda, Abby, Toni, and one granddaughter-in-law: Amanda; 21 great-grandchildren: Ashley, Jacob, Sylvia, Sophia, Gianna, Gylian, Jayde, Brooklynn, Greyson, Piper, August, Anthony, Xavier, Lourisa, Brayden, Madison, Aliyah, Alexa, Patricia, Justin and Koda and a grand dog: Izzie. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Catherine and Ruth; ten brothers: William, Arthur, Charles, Glenn, Calvin, Cecil, Virgil, Alvan, Alwin and James; one grandson, John.

Delores retired in 1982 from Dettmer Hospital, Troy, Ohio as an LPN after 24 years. She later retired from Piqua Manor Nursing Home as a Social Services and Admitting Associate after 10 years. Delores enjoyed playing cards, traveling and babysitting grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Miami Memorial Park, Covington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or Piqua Manor Activities Fund, 1840 W. High St. Piqua, OH 45356.

