Dennis Keith Karnehm born March 10, 1952 passed away surrounded by family on April 5, 2019.

Dennis graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1970. After graduating High School Dennis spent 30 years as a horse trainer & instructor at several different farms in Miami County, OH. Dennis loved teaching people how to ride horses & talked about many of his students throughout the years.

In 2000 he began working at Tetra Mold & Tool Inc as the Human Resource & Supplies Coordinator. Dennis retired in 2012 and began pursuing his love for art. Dennis had a way of taking just about anything and turning it into something beautiful. Dennis traveled to many area festivals to sell his artwork & had a wonderful supportive cliental. Some of his work is still available at Card Depot in New Carlisle, OH.

Dennis was instrumental in the starting of a Blacklight Puppet Ministry with his niece Heather Fleck. To this day the ministry still shares Jesus with kids and is 100% kid run.

Dennis touched the life of anyone who met him with his infectious laugh & joyous smile. He loved to be outside working & had a way with making a room light up.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 25, 2019 11am – 2pm at Tipp City Park Roundhouse. We encourage you to bring a picnic lunch and join us as we remember Dennis.