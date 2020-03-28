TROY — Dennis Keith Temple, age 67, of Troy, OH passed away on March 27, 2020 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

He was born on October 17, 1952 in Leesburg, OH to Helen (Holiday) Temple and the late William Temple.

In addition to his mother, Dennis is survived by his wife of 46 years: Marcia (Clopp) Temple; sons: David (Hannah) Matthew Temple of Middletown and Daniel Temple of Troy; daughter: Ariel (Ray) Hague of North Hampton; brothers: William (Vicki) Temple of Wilmington and Brian Temple of Peebles and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father: William and a brother: Richard Temple.

He was member of Troy Christian Church, Phi Delta Kappa, National Education Association and a 1994 Milken Educator Award winner. Dennis received a Masters in Teacher Leadership and a Masters in Teaching Classroom Science from Wright State University. He was an educator whose career spanned 35 years and grade levels from elementary school to college.

A Memorial Service will be held at Troy Christian Church at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Boy Scouts of America or an Army veteran charity.

