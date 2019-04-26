Don A. Moore, 75 died at 1:08 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Allen View Healthcare Center.

He was born July 6th, 1943 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Harry and Irene Moore.

He married Lois A. Zimmerman on July 25th, 1961 in Lena.

Other survivors include four children: Duane ( Julie) Moore of Greenville, Dennis (Christine) Moore of Springfield, Anita (Andra) Moore Washington of Dayton and Dave (Amanda) Moore of Gahanna; grandchildren: Angel Fenton, Dylan Moore, Tyler and Jim Foley, Brandon, Leslie and Tasha Clemons, Andra Washington Jr., Connor Davis, Darian and Adrian Moore and thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Pattie( Jenkins) Asher of Piqua and Bonnie ( Jenkins) White of Piqua.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Moore; mother and father, Irene and Harry Moore, granddaughter, Amanda Washington, three sisters: Nancy (Wirick) McCullough, Linda (Wirick) Gauger, Diane (Jenkins) Sturns and four brothers: Dale Moore, Ronald Wirick, Robert Wirick and Richard Jenkins.

Mr. Moore was a 1961 graduate of Graham High School and served in the US Army. He worked for Troy Sunshade for 37 years, from which he retired in 2010. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed baseball and bowling. Don also loved his cats: Runt, Little Sh*t, Gracie and Little Girl.

A memorial to honor his life will be conducted later at the Troy Park.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com