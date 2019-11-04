PLEASANT HILL — Donald D. Wintrow, age 83 of Pleasant Hill, died Monday, November 4, 2019 in Bradford.

He was born July 2, 1936 in Piqua to the late Joseph C. & Grace Mae (Westfall) Wintrow; a graduate of Newton High School, Class of 1954; retired from Midwest Tool & Engineer, Dayton with 45 years of service; ran his own farm; a member of F&AM Mason Franklin Lodge #14, Troy; a member of the Antique Tractor Club of Miami County & the Antique Power Club of Miami County & Greenville Creek Christian Church.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian J. (Sellers) Wintrow; brothers, Leroy, Carl, Orville, Irvin "Junior" & Richard Wintrow; & sister, Nellie Mae Stidham.

Donald is survived by his son, Donald E. "Butch" (Karen) Wintrow of Laura; daughters, Diana (Elmer) Ashmore, & Debra J. (Scott) Floyd, all of Bradford, 8 grandchildren, Rusty (Sarah) Wintrow, Ryan (Amber) Wintrow, Rachel (Brendon) Wray, Jeremy (Heather) Ashmore, Levi (Kellie) Ashmore, Justin Ashmore (Nikki Noles), Ashley Floyd & Brooklyn Floyd (Andy Vogler); 24 great grandchildren; brother, Ernest "Dean" (Carol) Wintrow of Sidney; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Don's family would like to extend special thanks to his caregiver, Tammi Painter.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10:30am at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Interment Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday 5-8pm at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.