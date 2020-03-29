TROY — Donald Doyle Littlejohn, age 92, of Troy, OH passed away on March 27, 2020 at SpringMeade, Tipp City.

He was born on November 17, 1927 in Christiansburg, OH to the late Harry and Stella (Wheaton) Littlejohn.

Don married Betty Oswalt on March 30, 1951 and they shared nearly 69 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife: Betty (Oswalt) Littlejohn; son and daughter-in-law: Kevin and Wendy Littlejohn of Saline, MI; grandchildren: Kelli (Nicholas) Munsell of Saline, MI; Travis (Karly) Littlejohn of North Beach, MD and Allison Littlejohn of Dublin, Ireland; great grandchildren: Hailey and Hanna Munsell and Eli and Isla Littlejohn and brother: Denzel Littlejohn of Troy, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by great grandson: Nathan Munsell and brothers: Melvin, Garnard and Kermit Littlejohn.

He attended the Christiansburg-Jackson school and graduated from the American School.

He was a member of the Casstown United Methodist Church.

He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948, occupation Japan during WWII. Don retired from Hobart Manufacturing Company after 34 years where he served as a foreman.

Private family services will take place at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with interment to follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christiansburg Fire Department or Hospice of Miami County.

