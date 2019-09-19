NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Rev. Donald E. Wagstaff, 85, formerly of Piqua, more recently of North Manchester, IN went home to be with the Lord at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Indiana.

He was born July 9, 1934 in Mt. Vernon to the late Edwin "Doc" and Glenna (Boney) Wagstaff.

He married Sandra A. St. John June 20, 1959 in Mt. Vernon, and she survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Jody L (Daniel) Jarvis of Creston, and Melinda S. (Kyle) Steele of Wabash, Indiana; five grandchildren, Megan (Stephen) Dafoe, Joshua (Kristine) Steele, Christopher (Jen) Jarvis, Bradley (Alicia) Jarvis, Erin (Nate) Karhan; and one sister, Betty (Jim) Dice of Howard.

He is also survived by the greatest joys of his life, his great grandchildren Elijah, Grace, Claire, Annaliese, Gabriella, William and Samuel.

He was preceded in death by two sisters.

Rev. Wagstaff was a 1953 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School.

He worked for Cooper Bessemer Co. as a supervisor and staff analyst for nearly 18 years.

After accepting Jesus Christ as his savior, he answered the call to full time ministry and became a 1975 graduate of Mt. Vernon Bible College and a 1979 graduate of Ashland Theological Seminary. During his time in the Seminary, he was activated as the Pastor for Ruggles Community Church where he served for two years. He then accepted a pastorate at the First Brethren Church in Roann, Indiana for two years as well. In 1981, he became the Pastor of the Second Brethren Church in Johnstown, Pennsylvania until accepting a pastorate at Emmanuel C.O.B. in Huber Heights in 1987. He would serve in Huber Heights until accepting his final calling as Pastor of the Piqua Church of the Brethren, where he served for eleven years before his retirement. He served at the Director of Ashland County Council on Aging, board member and past President of Birthrite of Johnstown, Inc., as well as various positions in local and district offices with the Church of the Brethren. He was an active member of the Piqua Association of Churches where he served as treasurer and on May 9th, 2016 he was presented with the Hero of the Faith award.

He enjoyed telling jokes, making homemade bread, candy, pickles and milkshakes for his family and friends, feeding his birds, traveling and watching his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his friendship, his ministry to so many and most importantly his love for his family and his devout faith.

A celebration of life will begin with a viewing from 11-1 on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 with a service following at 1pm at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua, with the Rev. Jack Chalk officiating. On Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 there will be a one hour visitation at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Home in Wabash, Indiana from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Lawns Cemetery in Wabash.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Church of the Brethren, 525 Boal Ave. Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.