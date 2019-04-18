PIQUA — Donald F. Kiefer, 81, of Piqua, passed away at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 27, 1937 in Piqua to the late Donald J. and Ruth (Smith) Kiefer.

He married Susan L. Benning November 14, 1959 in Piqua, and she survives.

Other survivors include a son, William (Lisa) Kiefer and a daughter-in-law, Sandra Kiefer all of Piqua; four grandchildren, Jeffery Kiefer, Jonathan Kiefer, Ryan Kiefer, Victoria (Christopher) Stanfield; a great granddaughter, Evelyn Stanfield; a sister, Diane (Ted) Hardenbrook of Troy; and a brother, David (Melissa) Kiefer of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by a son, Victor Kiefer March 2, 2019.

Mr. Kiefer was a 1955 graduate of Piqua Central High School and attended college. He worked at Globe Industries in Dayton for thirty years before assuming ownership of the family business, Benning Contractors for seventeen years. He was a Piqua advocate as evidenced by his participation as a Piqua Ambassador of the Piqua Chamber of Commerce and the Piqua Improvement Corporation Board of Directors. He had been a member of the Piqua Rotary Club, Piqua Country Club, American Power Boat Association, Piqua Elks Lodge, Piqua Moose Lodge, Border City Luncheon Club, the Barons Club and Golden Boys Golf Club. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

Private services are being provided to his family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to the Piqua Education Foundation, 215 Looney Rd., Piqua, OH 45356, Piqua Community Foundation, 126 W. High St., P.O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356 or one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.