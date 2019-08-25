MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Donald G. Reed, formerly of Piqua, Ohio and Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, died Tuesday, August 20th in Jacksonville, Florida, at the age of 89.

Donald was married for 60 years to M. Joanne Reed, who preceded him in death in 2011. He leaves behind three children, M. Patricia DePace (wife of Paul Leming) of Ponte Verda, Florida; David J. Reed (husband of Gerri Anne) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Linda Ann Wansbrough (wife of James Wansbrough) of Aurora, Ontario, Canada. Donald was also the cherished grandfather to Mitchell DePace (husband of Allison), Brett DePace, Jackson Reed, Kristen Wansbrough, and Kory Wansbrough.

Donald was born in Piqua, Ohio to the late George and Philomena (Hershey) Reed. He was the only brother to the late Mary Catharine Reed, Doris Byers and Darlene Smallenbarger; his sister Dorothy Jean Cauley survives him and lives in Fairborn, Ohio.

Donald worked at General Motors for 43 years as a tool and die maker. He left GM for two years to serve in the Korean War as a Staff-Sargent in the U.S. Air Force. When he left the Air Force, he and his wife Joanne moved back to Piqua, Ohio where he was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Donald was an avid golfer, so when it came to retire, he and his wife moved to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina where he lived for 27 years. It was there that he was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church.

A celebration of life will be held for Donald on October 15 at St. Michael's Church at 10:00 a.m.