WOODSSTICK — Donald H. Brewer, 81, of Woodstock and formerly of Troy, died September 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Union County.

An avid bowler, he was a certified AJBC coach and he and his twin brother spent many years coaching youth bowling in Troy. He enjoyed working on cars and was very skilled with motors. He could give a person directions to just about anywhere. He loved his Reece Cups and going fishing any chance he had.

He worked as a truck driver, driving for Dinner Bell, Schneider and Werner over the years and eventually retiring from the Teamsters.

Born September 23, 1938 in West Milton, he was the son of the late Byron and Clara (Davis) Brewer. On October 5, 1958 he married Barbara (Green) Brewer, and she preceded him in death on May 3, 2018. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Nevin and his brothers, David, Rollie and Gerald.

He is survived by his daughter, Juanetta (Rick) Martin of Marysville; a son, Rodney Brewer of Woodstock; nine grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; twin brother, Dale (Nancy) Brewer of Troy, Galen (Cheryl) Brewer of West Milton; a sister, Marilyn Lightner of West Milton; sisters-in-law, Wilma and Darlene Brewer and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for both Donald and Barbara will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Curtis Cemetery in West Milton, OH. Pastor Christine Mertz will officiate the services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel.

